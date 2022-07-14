Real Time Response Review: Afghanistan Crisis Appeal Phase 1 (June 2022)

Summary

On 15 December 2021, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launched the Afghanistan crisis appeal to respond to extensive humanitarian needs in the country. DEC is a unique and dynamic membership of charity organisations that has run over 74 fundraising appeals and raised more than £1.7 billion to help save lives and protect livelihoods in disaster-affected communities around the world since 1963.

Real-time Response Review Process

DEC commissioned this real-time response review with the following primary objectives:

Review DEC member programmes under the Afghanistan appeal Phase 1 period

Harvest and document real time learning

Recommend strategies and actions to improve the delivery of humanitarian actions

The Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability (CHS) guided this review. Review methods included rapid, timely, and interactive assessment activities focused on in-person, qualitative data collection. The review focused on eight agencies, but included input from all 13 DEC member organisations working across:

Nine (9) sectors: capacity building, food, health, livelihoods, multipurpose cash, nutrition, protection, shelter, and WASH

Eight (8) provinces: Badakhshan, Badghis, Balkh, Kunar, Wardak, Kabul, Paktya, and Hilmand

This report outlines real time learning, the objectives and methodology, context of the review, challenges, key findings, conclusions, and ends with recommendations. The findings presented here highlight high-level, aggregated data on priority areas that were able to be explored during this real-time response review. Each section in the findings is structured to highlight the relevant CHS commitment, criterion, and specific evaluation questions that guided data collection and prioritisation of key findings.