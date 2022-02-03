READOUT: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson’s Calls with NGOs on Additional Clarity on Operations in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson spoke with leaders of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Afghanistan today to discuss the issuance of new Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) designed to provide clarity and further facilitate humanitarian aid and commercial activity in Afghanistan. He shared that the FAQs, several of which were developed in consultation with NGOs, addressed questions surrounding food and agricultural shipments, support to public hospitals, salary support for teachers and healthcare workers, support for municipal water systems, bank transactions, and cash shipments.

These additional FAQs provide clarity to help NGOs to continue to deliver important services and for financial institutions to process those transactions. While the United States is working to facilitate financial flows that benefit the Afghan people, including through guidance like the FAQs released today, Under Secretary Nelson reiterated that Afghanistan will continue to face severe economic and humanitarian challenges regardless of the amount of aid provided due to longstanding structural challenges and the Taliban’s economic mismanagement.

Under Secretary Nelson emphasized Treasury’s commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan and seeking solutions to mitigate humanitarian challenges on the ground while preventing the flow of funds to illicit activities. Since August, Treasury has hosted several meetings with NGOs and financial institutions at all levels to solicit feedback and provide technical assistance with regard to Afghanistan.