Rapid Behavioural and Sentiment Assessment

INTRODUCTION

MAGENTA has been commissioned by UNICEF ROSA to provide technical services in the development of an overall creative concept and strategy along with a series of communication products that support the COVID-19 outbreak response in South Asia. The products will use targeted messaging aimed at key groups including at-risk segments of the population with a view to generating and sustaining awareness about the virus and promote the sustainable adoption of behaviours needed to stop/slow down transmission, as well as responses that will mitigate the social, economic and public health impact of the pandemic. This document provides the findings of the rapid research undertaken by MAGENTA in five countries in South Asia on perceptions around COVID-19.

PURPOSE OF THE RESEARCH

This rapid research was rolled out in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and seeks to inform the creative outputs for UNICEF ROSA’s Social and Behavioural Change Communications (SBCC) interventions in the South Asia region as well as identify meaningful areas where UNICEF ROSA’s regional communications campaigns can provide support to and complement UNICEF country offices’ COVID-19 response efforts. The research questions provided below were identified in collaboration with UNICEF ROSA and country offices.