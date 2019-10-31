31 Oct 2019

Raising awareness means saving lives

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original

The Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a viral disease transferred from animals to humans via infected ticks or animal blood, and then from human to human through body fluids. The fatality rate is more than 30 percent in Afghanistan where it spreads rapidly, as most villagers keep livestock in their living quarters and do not understand the related hazards.

This summer, its reoccurrence prompted the Afghan government to ask for assistance from the USAID to raise awareness about Congo fever and help save lives. The awareness training helped the 800 dairy farmers and butchers (of whom 160 were women) learn how to recognize the fever, what to do during livestock farming and slaughtering to reduce the risk of human infection, and how to limit the viral spread and impact on the people dealing with livestock. Many of the attendants have been afflicted by this fatal disease.

Aziz Ahmad Shirzay was playing with his six-year old daughter, Hadia, when she was bit by a tick and became sick. He took her to hospitals in Nangarhar and Kabul, even Pakistan, but no one could save her.

Sabza Gul lost her niece to Congo fever. “She got infected killing a tick while milking. She started bleeding. Her family thought it was some kind of flu and waited for it to go away on its own. By the time they took her to a hospital, it was too late.”

After the training, both Sabza Gul and Shirzay expressed how this information is critically important and stated that they will share this knowledge within their communities, helping prevent and reduce the spread of the lethal virus. Shirzay remarked, “I am grateful for the USAID initiative to prevent this disease from taking more lives.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.