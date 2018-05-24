Rain, flood cause huge loss of property in Imam Sahib

KUNDUZ: More than 1000 houses were destroyed or badly damaged by the recent floods triggered by heavy rain in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, residents said Monday.

The rain and flood hit Qatar Blaq, Zard Qamar, Kanjak, Gumbaz, joye Begum and some other areas of Imam Shaib district, destroying and damaging more than 1000 houses, local residents told Afghan Islamic Press (AIP).

They said the floods also swept away crops over hundreds of jerab of land.

Muhammad Yousaf Ayubi, chairman of Kunduz provincial council, told journalists that he visited the flood affected areas in the district.

He said 1500 houses were destroyed or heavily damaged by the flood besides damaging agriculture land.

He said the flood also swept away bridges, head-works and other public installations, adding they were trying to provide relief assistance to the flood affected areas.

Niamatullah Taimouri, spokesman of Kunduz governor, said assessment was started in the flood hit areas and concerned departments would provide assistance to the people.

According to Natural Disaster Management Department, the recent rains and floods claimed the lives of 72 people and injured two others in Smangan, Takhar, Kapisa, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Badghis, Ghor, Panjsher, Sar-e-Pul, Ghazni, Parwan, Balkh and Herat provinces.

It said the floods also killed 617 cattle-heads, damaged 1695 houses, destroyed 808 hours and damaged 296 jerb of farmland in theses provinces.