Radio series highlights link between communal solidarity and peace

NILI-JAGHORI - Participants of UN-backed radio programmes in Afghanistan’s central and southeast provinces highlighted strong connections between solidarity in communities and peace.

Speaking during radio programmes in Bamyan, Daikundi and Ghazni provinces, participants said that peace and social harmony are interlinked. Speakers, many of them influential community and religious leaders, underscored the power of harnessing social bonds underpinned by kindness, brotherhood and unity to get Afghanistan out of a cycle of conflict.

Abdullah Sajjadi, a community elder from Jaghori district in the southeast province of Ghazni, said that it was about time to put an end to decades of conflict which has broken Afghan society, left millions dead, stalled development and brought untold suffering.

“Now is the time to take firm and powerful steps together for the peace and prosperity of our homeland. Our people must put aside ethnic and religious differences,” said Sajjadi, adding that Afghan culture and history has been built on the values of unity, togetherness and solidarity.

Other panellists shared the same opinion. A prominent scholar and Imam of the central mosque in Jaghori district centre, Ahmad Saabiri, made a point that unless Afghan communities truly come together, development will be farfetched.

“When we as a nation work together we will realise a prosperous future,” said Saabiri.

In Daikundi province, panellists at Nasim Radio echoed views shared by other Afghans throughout the series, highlighting the benefits of unity and social cohesion in fostering economic and social development.

Ali Mohammad Ahmadi, head of the religious scholar’s council in the province called on religious figures to use their influence in mosques and gatherings to preach the power of unity, kindness and brotherhood in building local and national peace.

The radio series, supported by UNAMA’s field office in Bamyan, concluded with respected community members calling on their fellow residents to foster solidarity and to recognize the interconnectedness of every community member to the welfare, peace and security of a wider society.

UNAMA works with various institutions and individuals, including media stations, religious leaders, provincial councils, community leaders, youth groups and women to create platforms – using radio, social media, and television – for Afghans to engage in dialogue on pressing issues affecting their communities.