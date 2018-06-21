Radio discussion focuses on citizen’s participation in peace, democracy and development

MEHTARLAM - Afghans have been urged to do more as citizens including by actively participating in local peace initiatives, development projects, and national political processes by participants of a UN-backed radio programme in the eastern capital city of Laghman.

Speaking during a discussion broadcast by Laghman’s Raghoon Radio, panellists underscored the link between democracy, peace, and development and urged citizens to seize the opportunity to participate in upcoming and future elections.

“If all Afghans, including government institutions, electoral entities come together and commit to transparent elections; we will head towards prosperity and development as a country,” said Spogmay Babakarkhil, a panellist and official of the provincial office of Peace and Democracy.

Other panellists, including Mawlawi Abdul Ahad, a religious scholar and member of the provincial peace council of Laghman urged Afghans to take ownership of their country through elections. “The responsibility to choose good leaders depend on all of us,” said Abdul Ahad.

For his part, youth activist and panellist Mujeeburahman Maliar echoed the views of others and called for the vetting of candidates “as every single vote counts,” and in the interest of development, he said.

The United Nations, together with other international organizations, continues to support Afghanistan’s electoral process, maintaining that the success of the elections lies not only with electoral bodies but also with all stakeholders, including political parties, media, civil society, and voters.