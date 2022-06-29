Race against time to provide disaster relief, make every effort to help the Afghan people the second meeting of China-Afghanistan liaison mechanism at the working level for humanitarian assistance is held successfully

On June 28, 2022, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong and Director General of the Third Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Afghan Interim Government Zakir Jalaly co-chaired the second meeting of the China-Afghanistan liaison mechanism at the working level for humanitarian assistance via video link.

On behalf of the Chinese side, Liu Jinsong once again expressed sincere sympathy to his Afghan colleagues over the severe earthquake and flood in Afghanistan, saying that China and Afghanistan are good neighbors, good friends and good brothers who reach out to each other. After the earthquake in Afghanistan, China has done its best to provide a large amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as soon as possible in fast-delivering, efficient and diverse ways. The meeting of the liaison mechanism at the working level for humanitarian assistance was held less than a week after the earthquake in Afghanistan, which fully reflected the timeliness and effectiveness of the mechanism and provided direct and strong support for the Afghan people in the earthquake relief. He believes that through the test of this disaster and disaster relief, the China-Afghanistan friendship will be further consolidated and enhanced.

Liu Jinsong said that since major changes took place in the Afghan situation on August 15 last year, China has continuously provided humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, playing an important role in alleviating the livelihood difficulties of the Afghan people. In the aftermath of the earthquake, China has provided the largest amount of and most substantial assistance and is also one of the most responsive countries. At the next stage, China stands ready to work with Afghanistan, to well implement the consensus reached at the high-level meeting between the two countries and the third Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the Afghan Issue Among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan. We will not only help Afghanistan cope with short-term natural disasters and humanitarian difficulties, but also support Afghanistan in enhancing its capacity for disaster prevention and mitigation and economic self-reliance in the medium and long term, so as to provide assistance within our capacity for Afghanistan to improve people's livelihood and achieve more sustainable development.

Zakir Jalaly thanked China for its sympathy as well as timely and massive humanitarian assistance, saying that the telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and State Councilor Wang Yi yesterday was very constructive and strengthened the confidence of the Afghan people in disaster-hit areas. China, a friend of Afghanistan in times of difficulties, has always been steadfast in providing political, economic and humanitarian support to the Afghan people at their most difficult times and helping the Afghan interim government tide over difficulties. The Afghan side attaches great importance to developing relations with China, always regards China as a good friend, good neighbor and good partner, and will continue to firmly support the one-China principle and learn from China's successful development experience. The first batch of emergency humanitarian supplies provided by China to Afghanistan for the earthquake has arrived, which is very timely and practical, and will be distributed to the people in earthquake-stricken areas as soon as possible. The anti-pandemic supplies, medical equipment and capacity building that China has provided to Afghanistan are all functioning. Afghanistan is ready to make joint efforts with China to implement the consensus reached at the high-level phone conversations and meetings between the two countries and push bilateral relations to a new level.

The Ministry of Commerce of China, the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Red Cross Society of China briefed on the progress of China's assistance to Afghanistan, while the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the Ministry of Public Health briefed on the progress and specific needs of disaster relief in Afghanistan. Both sides expressed their willingness to make joint efforts to ensure that China's assistance to Afghanistan will be distributed to the Afghan people at an early date.