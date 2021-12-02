Afghanistan + 16 more
R2P Monitor, Issue 59 (1 December 2021)
R2P Monitor is a quarterly bulletin applying the atrocity prevention lens to populations at risk of mass atrocities around the world. Issue 58 looks at developments in Afghanistan, Cameroon, Central Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger), China, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Myanmar (Burma), Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, Sudan,Central African Republic, Mozambique, Nigeria and South Sudan.