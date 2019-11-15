15 Nov 2019

R2P Monitor, Issue 48 (15 November 2019)

Report
from Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect
The Responsibility to Protect (R2P) is a global norm, unanimously adopted by heads of state and government at the 2005 UN World Summit, aimed at preventing and halting Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes Against Humanity. R2P stipulates that:

  • Every State has the Responsibility to Protect its populations from the four mass atrocity crimes (Pillar I).

  • The wider international community has the responsibility to encourageand assist individual States in meeting that responsibility (Pillar II).

  • If a State is manifestly failing to protect its populations, the international community must be prepared to take appropriatecollective action, in a timely and decisive manner and in accordance with the UN Charter (Pillar III).

