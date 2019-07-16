R2P Monitor, Issue 46 (15 July 2019)

The Responsibility to Protect (R2P) is a global norm, unanimously adopted by heads of state and government at the 2005 UN World Summit, aimed at preventing and halting Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes Against Humanity. R2P stipulates that:

» Every State has the Responsibility to Protect its populations from the four mass atrocity crimes (Pillar I).

» The wider international community has the responsibility to encourage and assist individual States in meeting that responsibility (Pillar II).

» If a State is manifestly failing to protect its populations, the international community must be prepared to take appropriate collective action, in a timely and decisive manner and in accordance with the UN Charter (Pillar III).