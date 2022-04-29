Quarterly Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (January - March 2022)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This report is part of the European Union funded project ‘‘Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”. Key findings during this reporting period are:

From January to March 2022, 25,595 undocumented Afghan migrants spontaneously returned to Afghanistan, including 3,225 through the Torkham border point and 22,370 through the Chaman border point.

Among the total number of undocumented Afghan returnees, border authorities facilitated the return of 538 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Therefore, information concerning these 538 individuals is not included in the report analysis.

The average family size of returnees was 10 individuals and 13% of all returnees recorded during the reporting period were categorized as vulnerable persons.

All returnees were carrying household items, personal belongings and cash when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as productive assets (97%) and transportation vehicles (7%).