Quarterly Flow Monitoring Report: Spontaneous Return of Undocumented Afghan Migrants from Pakistan (January - March 2021)

OVERVIEW

IOM Pakistan collects data on the outflows of undocumented Afghan migrants at the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points in an effort to better understand the migration movements of undocumented Afghan migrants returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan. This report is part of the European Union funded project ‘‘Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”. Key findings during this reporting period are:

From January to March 2021, 3,015 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 2,594 through the Chaman border point and 421 through the Torkham border point.

Border authorities facilitated the return of 297 individuals due to the lack of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. Information concerning

The average family size of returnees was 6 individuals, and 14% of all returnees recorded during the reporting period were categorized as vulnerable persons

The majority of returnees were carrying household items (99%), productive assets (91%), cash (83%) and personal belongings (81%) when surveyed. They also traveled with additional items, such as transportation vehicles (25%) and livestock (22%).*