QRCS treats eye diseases among 9,690 patients in Afghanistan [EN/AR]

February 21st, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a three-month project to treat eye diseases among 9,690 poor patients in remote areas of Afghanistan, at a total cost of $162,115 (QR 591,720).

Done in partnership with the Afghan Education and Aid Organization, the project aimed at reducing blindness rates and enhancing eye health in remote areas, by performing medical examinations and cataract operations, raising community awareness about eye disease prevention, and improving the socioeconomic conditions of poor families.

A series of health interventions and awareness activities were conducted in six provinces (Kunduz, Ghor, Paktia, Laghman, Kunar, and Bamiyan), reaching out to 9,229 direct beneficiaries and 461 indirect beneficiaries.

The results were as follows: 9,229 medical examinations at hospitals in the targeted provinces, 1,304 cataract operations (715 for females and 589 for males), 2,794 eyeglasses, and awareness sessions/fliers for over 9,000 people.

First, cooperation agreements and contracts were signed with the concerned parties both at the government and public levels. The project’s resources were secured (ophthalmologist, assistant technician, equipment, medications, eyeglasses, and awareness materials). The beneficiary lists and host hospitals were selected in coordination with provincial health offices.

Diverse traditional and nontraditional promotional methods were used, including local health facilities, radio stations, mosques, public markets, etc. This helped to promote the message to as many people as possible, especially the poor patients most in need of service.

Among the beneficiaries is Tutia Bibi, a 75-year-old woman from Chahar Dara, Kunduz, who suffered from cataract. She says, “For over seven years, I have been deprived of the blessing of vision. I could not do my personal things on my own, like ablution and prayer. I was unable to do anything due to poverty, and my family could not afford the costs of treatment. This project was a great opportunity for me. I had the operation in my eyes, and thanks Allah I now have good eyesight. I can see everything again. It is like having a new life, which is unbelievable. I thank Allah for that, and I ask Allah to reward those who executed this project well”.

Mawla Mohamed (63), a sheikh from Shaigal, Kunar, heard about QRCS’s project through the media in the district. He went to the state hospital where project was executed. He was examined and operated in the eye. Sheikh Mohamed says: “Thanks Allah, now I can see better. I would like to thank my doctors and QRCS. I hope that this project will extend to other areas in my country. There are many vulnerable patients who cannot afford the costs of treatment and will benefit from this project. May Allah reward you all the best”.

This project falls under QRCS’s medical camps, which involve multiple coordination aspects and a wide media and community impact. Being QRCS’s first eye treatment project there, it contributes to the efforts of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health (MOH) to promote eye health and anti-blindness activities in the country. It offers prospects for future cooperation with MOH in this and other health-related fields.