QRCS provides food, non-food aid for 7,500 beneficiaries in Afghanistan [EN/AR]

March 31st, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is executing its Warm Winter 2020-2021 project in Afghanistan. Its representation office there works with local partners to distribute food and nonfood aid packages to the poorest families worst hit by conflict and natural disasters in Paktika and Logar Provinces, at a total cost of $181,756.

The purpose of the project is to help the needy families to withstand the too cold weather in their underserved areas, thus protecting their lives and preserving their dignity. Special focus is given to the vulnerable groups like patients, persons with disability, children, and women.

In Paktika, food parcels were distributed, each containing 55 kg of flour and vegetable oil, in addition to four blankets per family, to a total of 1,250 families, or 7,500 beneficiaries, in the districts of Zarghun Shahr and Yusuf Khel. Both the Afghan Education and Aid Organization and the district offices of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs were engaged in the distribution.

Under an agreement with the Afghan Education and Aid Organization, all the logistic and technical procedures were carried out. Then, the food and nonfood items were procured, supplied, and distributed over two phases, each covering 625 families in the two districts.

During the distribution ceremony, Ibrahim Katwazi, Vice Governor of Paktika, thanked QRCS and the local partner for this assistance and commended the accurate, fair, and transparent mechanism of selecting beneficiaries. He hoped that QRCS would continue to provide multifaceted support in other parts of the province.

Fateh Mohamed, a beneficiary in Zarghun Shahr, said this was the first aid he received, even he was a poor man who could not afford to support his family. Another beneficiary in Yusuf Khel, was Mohamed Munzer. “We are desperate for this aid,” he said. “My heartfelt thanks to QRCS and everyone”.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.