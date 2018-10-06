QRCS to Launch Cardiac Catheterization Campaign for Afghan Children [EN/AR]

October 6th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) to launch the 13th edition of the 'Little Hearts' program.

Under the agreement, 45 children with congenital heart defects will undergo cardiac catheterization procedures, at a total cost of $151,000 (or QR 550,000) raised from the contributions of benevolent donors in Qatar.

The project will last from 9 till 17 October, and the operations will be performed by Afghan doctors and nurses at a well-equipped hospital in Kabul. It is closely coordinated with ARCS and Afghanistan's Ministry of Health.

The MoU was signed by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, and Dr. Mir Wais Akram, Vice and Acting President of ARCS.

This is planned to be the first of a series of similar projects in Afghanistan, to meet the high demand for this vital intervention, which is estimated by ARCS to exceed 7,000 children of poor families.

QRCS's representation mission in Afghanistan has completed all preparations and logistics, double-checked the list of beneficiaries, and ensured the validity of the hospital to perform cardiac catheterization procedures.

Conducted for the first time in Afghanistan, the 'Little Hearts' program has been hosted by seven countries: Sudan, Syria, Gaza, Mauritania, Morocco, Jordan, and Bangladesh.

Since its inception in 2004, it has brought fresh hope to nearly 500 kids with ill hearts, who can now live and grow up normally.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.