QRCS, KRCS relieve affected population in Afghanistan [EN/AR]

July 19th, 2022 - Doha: Together with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is proceeding with the response to the emergency and health needs of the Afghan people.

Under a bilateral cooperation agreement to alleviate the suffering of communities most affected by the recent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the project seeks to improve the health and living conditions of 4,500 families, or 31,500 persons, displaced by disasters and armed conflict in Kunar, Takhar, and Zabul Provinces.

Since the signing of the cooperation agreement in October 2021, various components of the project have already been completed. Seven food shipments were deployed by aircraft to Afghanistan, with a total of 105 tons of miscellaneous foodstuffs, in addition to 18 tons of hygiene items.

The distributions already done are as follows: (1) 2,000 food parcels and hygiene kits for 1,000 poor families in Mezana, Sarkhujan, and Arghandab (Zabul); (2) 1,400 food parcels and hygiene kits for 700 families in Sarkani (Kunar); and (3) 1,400 food parcels and hygiene kits for 700 families in the center of Takhar.

Currently, procedures are being taken to procure and supply the types of medications and medical items included in the health care component of the project.

Equally co-funded by QRCS and KRCS, the $548,000 relief project is executed by QRCS, in cooperation with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS). It involves the following components:

Food parcels for 2,400 families, each containing 46 kg of basic staples such as flour, rice, sunflower oil, tea, lentils, and sugar; Hygiene kits for 2,400 families, up to the standards approved by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, women’s supplies, and baby diapers; and Basic emergency health supplies for 14,700 people, such as medications, medical consumables, and equipment. The two fellow National Societies had signed cooperation and partnership agreements to implement relief and health projects for the benefit of thousands in many countries, including Afghanistan.

Signed by Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, and Maha Barjas Al-Barjas, Secretary-General of KRCS, the project’s agreement involves cooperation on providing food, health, and hygiene assistance for 4,500 families, or about 31,500 most vulnerable people, in inaccessible areas.

The two parties praised this agreement and joint work as representing the government and public positions shared by the two countries in relation to supporting humanitarian causes and defending the rights of vulnerable people everywhere. This effort comes in pursuit of the mission of the two National Societies, inspired by the Fundamental Principles.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.