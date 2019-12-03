QRCS initiates Phase 2 of education aid project in Urozgan Province [EN/AR]

December 3rd, 2019 ― Doha: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Afghanistan has initiated Phase 2 of a project to support education in remote and poor provinces of the country.

Educational aid has been distributed to five schools in Urozgan Province, southern Afghanistan. At a total cost of $180,000, the aid offered included 548 double chairs and desks, 38 classroom tents, 9,500 copies of textbooks, 1,095 school bags with stationery, 300 kits of teaching aids, and five containers to be used as administration offices.

Estimated to benefit up to 1,095 students, the project was co-implemented with the Afghan Welfare Society, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the Provincial Department of Education. Earlier this year, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the three parties to stipulate partnership in all preparations, logistics, selection of beneficiaries, purchase of aid, delivery to the province, and handover to the target schools in the Chora and Tarinkot Districts, central Oruzgan.

During the handover ceremony, attended by parents council members, school directors, and community leaders, Othman Ghani, from a village Shura Council, said this was the first time they received such educational aid. He noted that the parents were so happy because their children would have healthy seats inside safe tents, instead of sitting on the ground, prone to the sun and rain. They thanked QRCS and the Afghan Welfare Society for reaching out to remote schools in the province.

According to a school director, his village had waited over a year for such aid. “Every day, the kids asked their teachers when they could sit on school desks inside tents that protect them against the heat and wind. Just imagine how happy they were with the delivery of this aid,” he said. In a statement, Asadullah Shafiq Saeed, Governor of Urozgan, expressed his great gratitude for QRCS’s diverse humanitarian and development aid across Afghanistan, especially the education supplies to the needy schools.

This aid, Mr. Saeed asserted, would meet the needs of the students in such difficult conditions, promote the development efforts in Afghanistan, and embody the strong relations between the Afghan and Qatari peoples. “I hope that this support would continue and expand to other fields in the future,” he added.

Urozgan’s Chairman of Provincial Shura Council, Ameer Mohamed Barkzai, described this educational aid as a top priority. Supporting education, improving the school environment, and encouraging the students to attend the school is the way to enable national advancement, engage the Afghan children in the development of the war-torn country, and build a better future for all the Afghan people.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.