QRCS distributes winterization, food aid to displaced families in Afghanistan [EN/AR]

May 4th, 2019 ― Doha: Under the Warm Winter project for 2018-2019, Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) mission in Afghanistan has distributed winterization and food aid to 4,125 displaced families in three Afghan provinces.

The project aimed at alleviating the suffering of poor families affected by disasters and conflict, meeting their needs during the winter, and preserving their human dignity.

To that end, a total of $473,973 worth of winterization and food aid was delivered, as follows:

Food items: QRCS distributed 3,125 food parcels, each containing 83 kg of food staples such as flour, rice, cooking oil, beans, and iodized salt; and Nonfood items: These involved blankets, mattresses, pillows, winterization clothes for adults and kids, and tarpaulins, totaling 1,000 parcels.

Done in partnership with the Afghan Education and Aid Organization, the distributions covered numerous districts and camps of internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the provinces of Badghis, Faryab, and Herat.

A special focus was paid to the families with orphans, widows, disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Among the beneficiaries was Be Be Aisha Sayed Mohamed, a widow with a seven-member family from Faryab. They moved to Herat, where they found difficulty until finding a place at an IDP camp. Now, she has no work to earn a living, as the region is overall poor.

As she received the aid, Ms. Mohamed happily thanked QRCS for providing her much-needed food items. “This charity has come in time, after we were affected by heavy rainfall and flash floods,” she said. “I wish that our other needs are met as well. We are a family in distress”. Saleh Mohamed, the head of a poor five-member family displaced from Herat, could not find a job. He described the one-month food provision as a “precious gift for his family and him”.

“This is the first humanitarian aid I get since eight months. Many thanks to QRCS and the Afghan Education and Aid Organization for reaching out to such remote areas. There remain thousands who have not received any sort of aid. The western parts of the country experienced an unprecedented spell of heavy rains and floods,” he added.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.