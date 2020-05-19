QRCS distributes Ramadan Iftar food baskets to 163,000 beneficiaries in many countries [EN/AR]

May 18th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has been distributing food baskets to target families in 16 countries, as part of the Ramadan Iftar project. All precautions are taken to ensure protection against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Falling under QRCS’s Ramadan Campaign 1441 A.H., the project has an overall budget of QR 9.7 million, providing food to around 32,600 families (163,000 persons) in Palestine, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Mali, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Somalia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Senegal, Albania, and Iraq.

In Afghanistan, QRCS provides food packages that meet the needs of 5,430 poor families in five Afghan provinces, mostly displaced families, orphans, widows, and disabled persons, at a total cost of $426,000.

Under the Ramadan Iftar, 2,430 families in Kabul, Khost, and Paktia Provinces will receive 530, 950, and 950 food baskets, respectively, each containing 86 kg of food items like flour, rice, vegetable oil, sugar, tea, and iodized salt. These provisions are estimated to serve a family for one month.

At the same time, Zakat-ul-Fitr food baskets will be distributed to 3,000 families, in Ghor and Farah, or 1,500 in each province. Each basket contains 74 kg of rice and flour.

In Jordan, QRCS’s representation mission and Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS) distributed food vouchers to over 1,400 Syrian and Jordanian families in Irbid, Mafraq, and Amman. To avoid gatherings, many beneficiaries received their food baskets at their homes, and there were more than 10 locations of distribution.

For the 11th year in a row, QRCS’s representation mission in Somalia distributed food baskets to displaced families in Mogadishu, as well as the families affected by floods in southwestern provinces of Shebelle. Each of the project’s 1,750 families received 95 kg of food items, including rice, flour, sugar, milk, dates, and vegetable oil.

Costing a total of QR 670,000, the distributions were made with strict health preventive measures that involved social distancing, well-organized crowds, handwashing, and provision of masks.

In the West Bank, QRCS and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) co-distributed a first batch of Ramadan food baskets, each containing 30 kg of food items, across the northwestern villages of Al-Quds.

Together with its counterparts in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, QRCS distributed one-month food baskets to 800 Tajik families and 1,000 Kyrgyz poor and disabled beneficiaries, respectively.

In the presence of H.E. Mr. Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of Kosovo, Mrs. Albulena Haxhiu, Minister of Justice of Kosovo, Mrs. Feride Hyseni, President of the Red Cross of Kosovo, and Mr. Agron Humolli, Secretary-General of the Red Cross of Kosovo, QRCS delivered Ramadan food baskets to over 200 poor beneficiaries in 26 municipalities. These distributions were praised by the top government officials who were present.

In order to help the poor Bangladesh families that lost their sources of income due to Coronavirus lockdown, QRCS and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) distributed 5,000 food baskets as part of its efforts to combat the pandemic.

Currently, a total of 13,850 food baskets are being distributed to the Myanmar refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, in partnership with BDRCS and the Turkish Red Crescent.

The distribution of Ramadan Iftar baskets is going on by all QRCS foreign missions and offices, under its Ramadan Campaign. Many thanks are expressed to the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) for giving approvals that facilitated these projects both in Qatar and internationally. The contributions of organizations, companies, and individuals are highly appreciated.

You can donate QRCS’s charitable activities by donating online (www.qrcs.org.qa), making bank transfer via QIIB (IBAN No. QA66QIIB000000001111126666003), or vising the short code page (app.qrcs.org.qa/cov). There is a hotline for inquiries of donors (66666364) and another one for requesting a home visit (33998898). Donations can also be received at QRCS’s headquarters (Corniche), Training and Development Center (Umm Al-Seneem), or via major shopping centers (Al-Meera, Carrefour, and LuLu Hypermarket).

The respected donors are reassured that all measures are taken to ensure their maximum safety and protection.

