QRCS distributes nonfood items to 800 families in Afghanistan [EN/AR]

October 8th, 2022 ― Doha: Under a project to respond to the emergency needs of affected people of Afghanistan 2022, conducted in coordination with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), the representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Afghanistan has completed the distribution of 800 kits of nonfood items (NFIs) to 800 families worst hit by the recent earthquake and floods in the country. Each kit contained kitchenware, hygiene items, one shelter kit, seven blankets, two tarpaulins, and one jerry cane. The distributions occurred in two districts as follows: (1) 400 kits in Said Karam (Paktia) and (2) 400 kits Saydabad (Wardak). Preparations are in progress for phase 2 of the project, which would involve distributing food parcels to 800 families. The beneficiaries expressed their satisfaction with receiving this aid. The distribution ceremony was attended by ARCS’s directors of central region, Paktia branch, and Wardak branch, as well as representatives of relevant departments, the media, and local community of the two provinces. The attendance thanked QRCS for providing such assistance for the people of Afghanistan in general, and the families affected by recent disasters in particular. They commended the smooth beneficiary selection and aid distribution processes.