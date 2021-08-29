QRCS commences on emergency relief intervention for Afghanistan [EN/AR]

August 29th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is responding to the recent events in Afghanistan, with their direct implications for the Afghan people, already suffering severe living conditions due to poverty, conflict, and natural disasters.

Once the crisis erupted, QRCS’s Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) in Doha was activated on 22 August 2021, to keep updated about the latest information and coordinate with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) on the field.

QRCS allocated QR 1 million from its Contingency Fund for an urgent two-month humanitarian intervention that involves the provision of food parcels and basic health services.

At the same time, a fundraising campaign was launched to meet the most pressing needs, mainly health care, food, and makeshift shelter, based on the status updates reported by the concerned international organizations.

All benevolent companies, institutions, and individuals in Qatar are invited to lend a hand to their Afghan sisters and brothers, by donating to this campaign through the website (www.qrcs.qa), the mobile app (Google Play or App Store), the call center (44027777), the donor service (66666364), or the home donation collection service (33998898).

To donate via SMS, send the code “❤” as follows: 92092 (QR 500 donation for shelter), 92552 (QRC 250 donation for food), or 92216 (QR 100 donation for health).

All over the country, the situation remains volatile, amid considerable challenges due to a food crisis, unstable weather conditions, and ongoing unrest. Until the first week of August, there have been 550,780 displaced persons. Around 14.5 million are expected to need emergency health services, and almost 18.4 million need humanitarian aid during 2021 alone, according to UN reports.

There are concerns of a wider spread of COVID-19, as a result of the failing health sector and shortage in health supplies nationwide. During August only, 0ver 9,000 infections were reported, in addition to 697 deaths.

QRCS has been working in Afghanistan since April 2014, under a framework agreement with ARCS, with a view to reaching out to the provinces worst affected by emergencies. Over the past seven years, QRCS provided QR 36,231,736 worth of humanitarian aid for the vulnerable communities in Afghanistan, addressing the fields of emergency relief, shelter, water and sanitation, health care, livelihoods, food security, and winterization aid.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.