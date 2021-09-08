Qatar Red Crescent sends 14 tonnes of urgent relief materials to Afghanistan [EN/AR]

September 8th, 2021 ― Doha: The Qatar red Crescent society, in coordination with the Qatar Fund for Development, has sent an urgent relief shipment accompanied by a relief team from the disaster management to Afghanistan, in response to the recent events in the country and as a result of its impact on the humanitarian situation on the people. The team will coordinate with the Afghan red Crescent and humanitarian institutions working in the field, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to assess the affected areas, taking into account the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach areas. The team’s mission also includes distributing relief materials. As part of its urgent response launched in late August, QRCs has sent 14 tonnes of relief aid consisting of food and non-food items, in addition to some preventive medical supplies that will benefit medical staff in the mobile clinics of the Afghan Red Crescent, via Qatar Airways in coordination with Qatar Fund for Development.

The assistance is part of the relief aid provided by Qatar to the Afghan people. QFFD Manager of Country Programmes sultan Al Asiri underlined the moral commitment of Qatar to support the Afghan people and its commitment to diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the Afghan people as a fundamental pillar of its foreign policy, national vision and authentic values of its people. executive Director of the international relief and Development sector of QRCS Faisal Mohammed Al emadi said that the Disaster Management teams are following the developments of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and are collecting the necessary information on a timely basis in coordination with the Afghan red Crescent and humanitarian organisations working in the field. QRCS has announced the launch of a campaign to collect donations in order to provide the necessary and emergency needs, especially in the sectors of health care, food and emergency shelter in Afghanistan, based on the situation reports received from the field and from international organisations concerned with the crisis.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.