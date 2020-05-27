To contribute to the joint international efforts and in cooperation with Qatar Airways

Qatar Fund for Development sends urgent medical aids to several friendly countries to support the efforts to combat the outbreak of the Coronavirus

Doha, May

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has sent a shipment of 34 tons of urgent medical aid to The Republic of North Macedonia, &The Republic of Serbia, & Bosnia And Herzegovina, & The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, to support international efforts to counter and contain the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic (Covid-19).

As this shipments, which Qatar Airways delivered, contains medical equipment and supplies such as masks, sterilizers, and medical disinfectants.

His Excellency Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development stated: “This medical assistance reflects the great efforts made by the State of Qatar to combat the spread of this pandemic, which represents a common threat facing the whole world, as it is considered a joint international responsibility that the whole world is united to confront it, as this pandemic threatens everyone. Whereas, the State of Qatar did not hesitate to assist its brotherly and friendly countries to contribute to reducing the spread of the pandemic and preventing it through medical supplies sent.”

It is noteworthy that the State of Qatar has sent through QFFD more than an air bridge of urgent medical assistance to sisterly and friendly countries during this unprecedented pandemic, in the past few months.