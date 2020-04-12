Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) in the context of the COVD-19 crisis and response in Afghanistan

1. Risks of PSEA

Sexual and gender-based violence, including risks of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), do increase during times of crisis. There is rapid influx of humanitarian workers, and other service-related providers in affected areas, thus creating increased risks of SEA.

The response to the COVID 19 appears to be quite different in some ways to other epidemics like the Ebola, given the social distancing requirements and the consequent movement restrictions imposed on the whole population, including on humanitarian workers. However, in the COVID 19 context, risks of SEA are likely to be posed by:

Restriction of movements and lockdown are also posing risks of Gender based Violence (GBV) and domestic violence among the most vulnerable.

As well as overburden on health facilities might cause a lack of responsive ability to respond to case of abuses that fell behind as less urgent.

Inadequate access to social services, especially healthcare, or political influence;

limited or no access of communities to information and technology.

Increased vulnerability of families by the economic impact of the public health crisis - Increased dependence on humanitarian aid of most vulnerable communities - Lesser (or not possible) external monitoring of centers where separated children are placed (e.g. transit centers, detention centers).

Increased stress coupled with isolation, of humanitarian workers who may resort to clandestine exploitation of domestic workers or neighbors.

live in informal settlements or refugee/IDP sites;