Protection Mainstreaming Guidelines

These guidelines are intended to ensure that all organizations applying for AHF and CERF allocations in Afghanistan are provided with guidance on the prioritization of protection in their interventions and make sure that the safety and dignity of affected individuals, their families, their communities, and those who are trying to help them is properly considered.

The guideline epitomizes five subjects:

1- Background information,

2- What is protection mainstreaming,

3- Steps to mainstream protection in partners’ projects’ proposals,

4- Gender and Age Marker Code (GAM),

5- What is a gender analysis.