Project Highlights: Support to drought-affected and food-insecure farming families in agriculture, livestock protection and water infrastructure rehabilitation

Objective:

To protect the livelihoods of smallholder vulnerable farming families by ensuring livestock survival and enhancing agricultural production.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

Beneficiaries reached:

11 600 vulnerable households (95 048 people).

Activities implemented:

• Distributed 1 420 tonnes of concentrated animal feed to 7 100 households, 6 500 of whom also received 19.5 tonnes of fast-growing fodder crop seed.

• Sensitized 7 100 people on livestock feeding and feed rations.

• Trained 5 100 people on best practices for livestock management, covering animal husbandry, integrated pest management, animal diseases and fast-growing fodder crop cultivation, with 4 800 people trained through in-person sessions and 300 through sharing informational material via mobile phone.

• Distributed 1 500 poultry packages to 1 500 female-headed households, with each household receiving 20 pullets (young hens), 100 kg of poultry feed and materials to build a coop, including one door, one window, three beams, two feeders and two drinkers.

• Trained 1 000 people on poultry and egg production, covering feeding, coop design and animal health and disease.

• Distributed 1 500 home gardening kits to 1 500 female-headed households, distributing a total of 1 500 hoes, 15 000 rakes and 1 500 shovels as well as assorted seed, including 150 kg of okra, 150 kg of squash, 75 kg of cabbage, 75 kg of coriander, 75 kg of onion, 75 kg of red radish, 45 kg of eggplant and 45 kg of tomato.

• Rehabilitated 49 water infrastructure systems through cash for work benefiting 1 800 people who each earned USD 51 to support their household.

• Provided USD 60 200 in unconditional cash transfers to 1 000 nomadic Kuchi households and 200 female-headed households.

Results:

• Enabled 7 100 pastoral households to feed 117 597 livestock animals, thanks to the concentrated animal feed, which covered the livestock consumption needs for two months, resulting in animals’ weight gain and improvement in health and dairy production.

• Enabled 6 500 pastoral households to cultivate about 780 ha of land with an expected production of 62 400 tonnes of fodder to sustain medium-term feed availability.

• Empowered women, increasing the incomes of female-headed households who produce poultry and eggs.

• Increased vegetable production, diversified household diets and enabled vegetable producers to establish seed stocks.

• Increased the availability of water for farming households, reducing the burden, particularly for youth and women, of traveling long distances with livestock to access water.

• Improved the economic position of households during the peak hunger gap, allowing them to feed their livestock and cover basic needs, including food and medicine.