Project Highlights: Integrated emergency livestock assistance to drought-affected farming families (OSRO/AFG/901/JPN)

Objective: To increase livestock production and ensure the food security and nutrition of vulnerable pastoral households.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Directorates of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (DAIL), Ministry of Economy, Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, district development assemblies and community development councils

Beneficiaries reached:

7 100 households (49 700 people).

Activities implemented:

• Distributed 100 kg of concentrated animal feed to each household (710 tonnes in total).

• Provided 3 kg of fodder seed to each household (21.3 tonnes in total).

• Trained 17 implementing partner staff and 17 DAIL extension staff on good livestock practices, who then trained all the targeted beneficiaries.

• Trained 7 100 people, of whom 377 were female, on good practices in animal husbandry and livestock management.