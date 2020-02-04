04 Feb 2020

Project Highlights: Integrated emergency livestock assistance to drought-affected farming families (OSRO/AFG/901/JPN)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 04 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (229 KB)

Objective: To increase livestock production and ensure the food security and nutrition of vulnerable pastoral households.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Directorates of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (DAIL), Ministry of Economy, Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, district development assemblies and community development councils

Beneficiaries reached:

7 100 households (49 700 people).

Activities implemented:

• Distributed 100 kg of concentrated animal feed to each household (710 tonnes in total).

• Provided 3 kg of fodder seed to each household (21.3 tonnes in total).

• Trained 17 implementing partner staff and 17 DAIL extension staff on good livestock practices, who then trained all the targeted beneficiaries.

• Trained 7 100 people, of whom 377 were female, on good practices in animal husbandry and livestock management.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.