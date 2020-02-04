Project Highlights: Integrated emergency livestock assistance to drought-affected farming families (OSRO/AFG/901/JPN)
Objective: To increase livestock production and ensure the food security and nutrition of vulnerable pastoral households.
Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Directorates of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (DAIL), Ministry of Economy, Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, district development assemblies and community development councils
Beneficiaries reached:
7 100 households (49 700 people).
Activities implemented:
• Distributed 100 kg of concentrated animal feed to each household (710 tonnes in total).
• Provided 3 kg of fodder seed to each household (21.3 tonnes in total).
• Trained 17 implementing partner staff and 17 DAIL extension staff on good livestock practices, who then trained all the targeted beneficiaries.
• Trained 7 100 people, of whom 377 were female, on good practices in animal husbandry and livestock management.