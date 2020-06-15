Afghanistan + 1 more
Project Highlights: Afghanistan - Emergency livelihoods support for vulnerable livestock owners in Badghis, Daikundi, Ghor, Helmand, Herat and Kandahar (OSRO/AFG/811/DEN)
Objective
To protect existing household assets and improve livestock production, contributing to improved food security and livelihoods of the most vulnerable drought-affected livestock herders and pastoralists in underserved areas of Badghis, Daikundi, Ghor, Helmand, Herat and Kandahar provinces.
Activities
Provided 38 157 vulnerable households with animal feed packages, with each household receiving one package consisting of 100 kg of concentrated animal feed and 3 kg of fodder seed, and stored packagesfor 43 additional households to be distributed once the local situation allows.
Administered 5 297 liters of deworming medicine to 210 112 ruminants (cattle, goats and sheep) belonging to 38 157 smallholder households.
Trained 14 implementing partnerstaff and 17 government extension workers on animal health and sanitation, essential feeding regimes, animal endo- and ecto-parasites, drought mitigation techniques and fast-growing fodder crop cultivation, who then replicated the training for 38 165 people representing their households, including eight people whose households will each receive one of the 43 stored feed packages.
Results
Improved animal nutrition and productivity, specifically contributing to animal weight gain and increased dairy production of 38 157 households’ livestock by covering the food needs of five small and two large ruminants per household for one month.
Sustained fodder production and enhanced medium-term animal feed availability, distributing enough seed to cultivate about 3 815 ha of land and produce a total of 286 177.5 tonnes of fodder.
Protected and restored animal health and reduced livestock mortality.
Enhanced 38 165 smallholders knowledge of good practices in animal husbandry and livestock and pasture management.