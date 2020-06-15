Project Highlights: Afghanistan - Emergency livelihoods support for vulnerable livestock owners in Badghis, Daikundi, Ghor, Helmand, Herat and Kandahar (OSRO/AFG/811/DEN)

Objective

To protect existing household assets and improve livestock production, contributing to improved food security and livelihoods of the most vulnerable drought-affected livestock herders and pastoralists in underserved areas of Badghis, Daikundi, Ghor, Helmand, Herat and Kandahar provinces.

Activities

Provided 38 157 vulnerable households with animal feed packages, with each household receiving one package consisting of 100 kg of concentrated animal feed and 3 kg of fodder seed, and stored packagesfor 43 additional households to be distributed once the local situation allows.

Administered 5 297 liters of deworming medicine to 210 112 ruminants (cattle, goats and sheep) belonging to 38 157 smallholder households.