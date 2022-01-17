Press Release on Nepal’s Humanitarian support to Afghanistan

The Government of Nepal sent a chartered aircraft with humanitarian relief materials for the people of Afghanistan from the people of Nepal. The Humanitarian Assistance containing medicines, garments, and household items was handed over by Ms. Sewa Lamsal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal to Dr.Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan amid a brief program organized at the Kabul Airport today.

Foreign Minister Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka led the efforts in realizing the humanitarian assistance as a goodwill gesture of the people of Nepal. Economic hardship and harsh winter weather in Afghanistan necessitated humanitarian assistance and support from the international community to the people of Afghanistan.

Private sector apex bodies, organizations, and individuals including the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Nepal Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Honorary Consular Corps- Nepal, Agrawal Sewa Kendra, and Himalaya Airlines extended their generous hands in support of the Mission.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singh Durbar, Kathmandu

16 January 2022