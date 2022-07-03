Press Conference Of Mawlavi Nooruddin Turabi, Vice President Of The ARCS About The Afghan Red Crescent's Assistance And Activities To The Earthquake Victims In Khost And Paktika Provinces

My message to the world is to help the Afghan Red Crescent in helping the earthquake victims whether in the field of medicine or food and non-food items. International aid is coming and for managing, we need to upgrade our "health and disaster teams". from (23 to 55 ) these teams are from Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Zabul, Panjshir, Kapisa, Parwan, Logar, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Paktika Khost, Paktika, and other provinces mixed formation. That’s why we go there today. We will assess there, how much more is needed and how much cash is needed. Food is plentiful, but cash assistance is much needed. The Afghan Red Crescent was the first organization to reach the area after the quake. The decision of the orphans will be decided after our survey and evaluation of our journey there. There are two types of assistance provided by the Afghan Red Crescent. The one is that we achieve foreign countries and donors to us and we provide facilitates to them and they distributed their assistance. There is complete transparency in the donations we received. Today the purpose of my visit to the region is to create better transparency and better management. If anyone sees fraud in the earthquake areas, please contact us directly. We are confident of full transparency in the operation of the Afghan Red Crescent, but we do not take responsibility for the transparency of other donors. We, along with some other national communities, will develop and implement a long-term plan for needy people Measures and reconstruction work on collapsed homes, schools, madrassas, and hospitals will depend on our initial survey. One of the goals we set for the region is to organize a survey for distributeing100$ cash to 10,000 families there. So far, overall, cash assistance to the ARCS has decreased because we urge the international community and our countrymen that the families affected by the earthquake are in dire need of cash assistance.