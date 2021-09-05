President of the ICRC arrives in Afghanistan

Peter Maurer, the president of the ICRC, arrived in Afghanistan today for a three-day visit.

While in the country, he plans to visit ICRC-supported medical facilities, the ICRC's rehabilitation centres for victims of violence and disease, ICRC staff members, and he plans to meet with authorities.

"Afghans have suffered from 40 years of conflict and they now face years of work to heal and recover. The International Committee of the Red Cross is dedicated to staying here to help that recovery. The future of all Afghans relies on the continued compassion, empathy and investment from the outside world," President Maurer said.

