Preliminary Assessment of the Pilot Structure Approach to Humanitarian Sheltering: Report Summary

The report brings forward the key findings of the *Structure *approach to the humanitarian community, demonstrating how an incremental approach can foster community-driven shelter solutions in the onset of emergencies as well as in post-emergency contexts. The *Structure *approach builds upon the concepts of 'transitional tent' and 'transitional shelter', developed by Shelter Centre in recent years. The transitional approach, which implies the possibility of relocation, aims to provide immediate and continuous support, simultaneous to reconstruction efforts. Structure's incremental approach aims to go one step further and allow beneficiaries to use local materials to adapt the shelter for local needs during the lifespan of the shelter and upon the restoration of the local supply chain.

In 2020, each partner organization received 15 *Structure *units per location, namely Afghanistan, India and Tajikistan. These units were tested for both tarpaulin and local materials upgrade to identify opportunities and challenges of this approach.

The goal of this pilot was to test the *Structure *approach in different climate-culture contexts to inform the evolution of emergency shelter building and recovery efforts.

The report was produced by Shelter Centre, a humanitarian non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Switzerland, in collaboration with Better Shelter, AKDN and SEEDS in India. In concluding the report, Shelter Centre informed that the shelter solution and approach works and recommended it for further implementation at scale.

Key Findings: