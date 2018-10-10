Position paper: Addressing mental health and trauma in Afghanistan through integration

While acknowledged broadly in humanitarian coordination strategies that mental health, in particular, traumacare for conflict affected people, is a dire need for men, women and children, it is available in Afghanistan1 only on a limited scale. The Humanitarian Response Plan, January 2018-December 2021 reports that an estimated 10 million people have limited or no access to essential health services, and this includes mental health and basic psychosocial supports. However the practice of mental health support remains a secondary addition to other more common actions – that respond primarily to visible, audible and tangible needs such as Water, Food, Shelter and Sanitation. Given the scale of the mental health needs in Afghanistan related to conflict and trauma, Mental Health and Pyschosocial Support (MHPSS) needs to be better integrated across emergency, humanitarian and development (specifically health system strengthening) interventions.

The ongoing conflict, characterized by cycles of displacement, violence and fear creates a landscape of risks in which Women, Men, Boys and Girls live, interact with each other and develop, with both immediate and long term consequences. Children in particularly are potentially most susceptible to long term adverse outcome, as they are still on an early developmental trajectory. However, there is little understanding as to exactly how the Afghanistan risk scape affects the psychological developmental needs of these children and the adults they become. Considering children’s development in general in developing countries, multiple factors including civil war have severely impacted children’s developmental potential (Grantham-McGregor et al 2007). Adverse childhood experiences have been identified as childhood traumatic stressors and a consistent relationship between these stressors and mental health problems in adulthood such as anxiety and mood disorders have been found (Anda et al 2007).

Psychological trauma post conflict and violence can trigger such pervasive psychiatric conditions, altering neurological development leading to issues in children such as detachment and behavioral difficulties. For example, in a fearful situation where a child is forced to kill another child or face being killed themselves, the level of fear could be a significant influence on neurological activity. Chronic fear or anxiety would increase the activity of the brainstem and/or decrease the capacity of the limbic or cortical areas to curb the brain’s responses to this fear. In cases of extreme fear and anxiety, such as the example given, the pattern of sensory perception and emotional regulation could be altered. The consequences of these different types of programming may be that the critical stages and experiences currently felt to be core to development for children – psychosocial, attachment, familial – may be questionable realities in a child’s development more characterized by displacement and violence.

While it is also possible that this type of fear and stress based trauma could be triggered by one or more other risk factors such as sexual violence (including enforced prostitution, enforced marriages) and or displacement, the reintegration context has potential relevance in understanding and explaining contributing factors to children’s development in conflict and emergency based risk scape of Afghanistan. However, there is very limited attention to the impact of the cycles of displacement experienced by many Afghans – having lived through periods as refugees in countries such as Pakistan, repatriation back to Afghanistan, and then displacement internally within Afghanistan at the same time as having children of their own.

However, global research regarding Mental Health and Psychosocial Support provides an evidence base inferring a resiliency pattern in psychological response may support a coping strategy in the short term but lead to long-term health issues. Stress accumulation models indicate that significant stressors occurring early in life impact abilities to adjust - leading to long term mental health problems. Where constant changes are experienced, for instance during cycles of displacement, overload can occur leading to a point where adjustment is not possible and psychopathologies such as mood disorders may develop. Therefore – basing MHPSS programming on psychological, may be highly flawed and a fragile basis for effective mental health, as without proper intervention at an emergency phase, overloaded psychological resilience will lead to severe psychological consequences for their long term mental health.