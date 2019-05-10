Polio this week as of 8 May 2019

With recent introduction to the immunization coverage activities in Zimbabwe and Mongolia, at least 1 dose of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) is now available worldwide in 126 countries. IPV consists of inactivated (killed) poliovirus strains of all three poliovirus types, producing antibodies in the blood to all types. In the event of infection, these antibodies prevent the spread of the virus to the central nervous system and protect against paralysis. Read press release here.