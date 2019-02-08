Polio this week as of 6 February 2019

The 144th Session of the Executive Board concluded on 1 February with a renewed support from the public health leadership for a final push to end polio. Read more about polio eradication efforts and the report by the EB on polio eradication here.

The Global Surveillance Action Plan 2018-2020 is now online. The GPSAP aims to support endemic, outbreak, and high-risk countries in evaluating and increasing the sensitivity of their surveillance systems.