Polio this week as of 6 February 2019
The 144th Session of the Executive Board concluded on 1 February with a renewed support from the public health leadership for a final push to end polio. Read more about polio eradication efforts and the report by the EB on polio eradication here.
The Global Surveillance Action Plan 2018-2020 is now online. The GPSAP aims to support endemic, outbreak, and high-risk countries in evaluating and increasing the sensitivity of their surveillance systems.
Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan- one case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1); Pakistan – one case of WPV1 and six WPV1-positive environmental samples; Niger –one case of circulating vaccine derived poliovirus (VDPV2). See country sections below for more details.