Polio this week as of 31 July 2019
July 2019 Polio News is available online for all the latest news, polio in numbers and the funding updates.
Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case; Pakistan— two WPV1-positive cases and eight WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria —one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) case and one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — one cVDPV2 sample isolated from a contact case and one cVDPV2 community isolate; Central African Republic — one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample and 13 cVDPV2 samples isolated from community; Myanmar — one cVDPV type 1 case and five cVDPV1 samples isolated from a contact case. See country sections below for more details.