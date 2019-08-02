02 Aug 2019

Polio this week as of 31 July 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (759.56 KB)

  • July 2019 Polio News is available online for all the latest news, polio in numbers and the funding updates.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case; Pakistan— two WPV1-positive cases and eight WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria —one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) case and one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — one cVDPV2 sample isolated from a contact case and one cVDPV2 community isolate; Central African Republic — one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample and 13 cVDPV2 samples isolated from community; Myanmar — one cVDPV type 1 case and five cVDPV1 samples isolated from a contact case. See country sections below for more details.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.