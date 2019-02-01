01 Feb 2019

Polio this week as of 30 January 2019

from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 30 Jan 2019
  • 2018 in review and looking ahead to 2019: progress, challenges, milestones and takeaway lessons as we move forward. Read here.

  • The 144th Session of the Executive Board is meeting from 24 January to 1 February ahead of the World Health Assembly in May. Polio was one of the main talking points in the opening speech by the DG WHO and current Chair of the Polio Oversight Board, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Read his speech here. Concurrently, the DG also had a stakeholder consultation where he stressed on the need for strengthened and systematic collaboration between partners, health, and non-health actors, and committing to transparent long-term budgets for eradication efforts.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan- five WPV1 positive environmental samples; Pakistan – ten wild polioviruses type 1 (WPV1) positive environmental samples; Nigeria – two circulating vaccine derived poliovirus (VDPV2) positive environmental samples. See country sections below for more details.

