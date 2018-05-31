31 May 2018

Polio this week as of 29 May 2018

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.88 MB)

  • At last week’s World Health Assembly (WHA), ministers of health and delegates reviewed progress being achieved through national emergency action plans in remaining endemic countries. Delegates noted that wild poliovirus transmission is now at the lowest ever levels in history.

  • To prepare for a polio-free world, Member States adopted a landmark resolution on poliovirus containment, and endorsed the 5-year strategic action plan on polio transition, which outlines how essential polio functions such as surveillance, laboratory networks and core infrastructure can support the implementation of the Post-Certification Strategy (PCS) to sustain a polio-free world, and can be integrated into the immunization or health emergencies’ programme, or mainstreamed into national health systems.

  • Member States expressed overwhelming commitment to fully implement and finance all strategies to secure a lasting polio-free world in the very near term. Rotary International, speaking on behalf of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), offered an impassioned plea to the global community to eradicate a human disease for only the second time in history, and ensure that no child will ever again be paralysed by any form of poliovirus anywhere.

  • The Polio Eradication department in WHO is looking for interns for the summer and fall. Please see http://polioeradication.org/polio-eradication-department-internships/ for details, share with the universities that you attended and with other sources with which you may be familiar or promising young people of your acquaintance. Thank you and kind regards.

  • Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: one new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case and two new WPV1-positive environmental samples reported from Afghanistan; and four new WPV1-positive environmental samples reported from Pakistan. See country sections below for more details.

