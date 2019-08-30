30 Aug 2019

Polio this week as of 28 August 2019

  • Technical Advisory Group on Polio Eradication in Afghanistan met on 25-26 August 2019 to discuss and propose recommendations on a range of thematic areas in combatting the ongoing wild poliovirus transmission in the region including: access issues, ban on house-to-house campaigns, optimizing community engagement, and geographic prioritization.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan — five wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases; Nigeria— one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)-positive healthy contact sample; Democratic Republic of the Congo— six cVDPV2 cases; Ghana — one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample. See country sections below for more details.

