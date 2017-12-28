Polio this week as of 27 December 2017

One new case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has been reported in Pakistan, in Kila Abdullah district, Balochistan province, with onset of paralysis on 13 November. This follows advance notification of the case last week. The total number of WPV1 cases in Pakistan in 2017 is now 8.

Two new cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one in Manono district, and one in Ankoro district, Tanganika province. The case in Manono had onset on 9 November, and the case in Ankoro on 17 November. The total number of cVDPV2 cases in the DRC in 2017 is now 12.

There will be no detailed country updates this week. The next full update will be published on Thursday, 4 January 2018.

Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: Afghanistan: One new case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) reported in Kandahar collected from Kandahar province. Pakistan: One new case of WPV1 in Balochistan province. This follows advance notification of the case last week. One new WPV1 positive environmental sample reported, from Sindh province.

An advance notification has been received of one new WPV1 case in Balochistan province, Pakistan. The case will be officially reflected in next week’s global data reporting.

Weekly country updates as of 20 December 2017

Afghanistan

One new case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was officially reported this week, from Shawalikot district, Kandahar province. Onset of this latest case was 17 November. The total number of officially reported WPV1 cases in Afghanistan in 2017 is now 12.

One new WPV1 positive environmental sample was also reported this week, collected from Kandahar district, Kandahar province, on 26 November.

Subnational immunization days are currently being implemented.

Read the latest polio update from Afghanistan to see information on cases, surveillance and vaccination campaigns.

Pakistan

One new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case was officially reported this week in Zhob district, Balochistan province, with case onset on 15 November. This follows advance notification of the case in last week’s data reporting.

The total number of officially reported WPV1 cases in Pakistan in 2017 is now seven.

An advance notification has been received of one new WPV1 case in Balochistan province. The case will be officially reflected in next week’s global data reporting.

Field investigations are continuing into the polio cases recently reported and a response is being planned.

One new WPV1 positive environmental sample was reported this week, collected from Karachi site in Sindh province on 4 December.

Subnational immunization days are currently being implemented.

Read the latest polio update from Pakistan to see information on cases, surveillance and vaccination campaigns.

Nigeria

No new cases of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) were reported in the past week. The total number of WPV1 cases for 2016 remains four and no cases have been reported in 2017. The most recent case had onset of paralysis on 21 August 2016 in Monguno Local Government Area,

Borno.

Nigeria continues to implement an emergency response to the detected WPV1 strain and circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) strains affecting the country (last detected in 2016).

The next round of subnational immunization days are planned for late January.

Detection of polio cases in Nigeria underscores the risk posed by lowlevel undetected transmission. As part of the emergency response, subnational surveillance continues to be strengthened.

Lake Chad Basin

The detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) (Borno state, Nigeria in 2016) and circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) (Borno and Sokoto states in 2016) continue to pose a risk to the neighbouring countries of the Lake Chad basin.

Emergency outbreak response efforts continue across the Lake Chad basin, together with activities to fill subnational surveillance gaps across the region.

These activities include efforts to vaccinate children at markets, in internally displaced persons camps, and at international borders.

Vaccinators additionally used the polio infrastructure to provide Vitamin A and deworming tablets.

Phase 3 of outbreak response is going ahead in January, taking into account many of the recommendations made at the recent Outbreak Response Assessment and Technical Advisory Group meetings. The objective is to maintain and improve the multi-national, regional outbreak response across the Lake Chad region.

Read the latest polio update from the Lake Chad Basin to see information on surveillance and vaccination campaigns.

Central Africa

No new cases of type 2 circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2) were reported this week in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The total number of cVDPV2 cases this year is ten.

The most recent case in the country occurred in Tanganika province, with onset on 14 September.

Most cases this year are linked to an outbreak in Haut Lomami province, where the onset of paralysis of the most recent case was 27 July.

A separate outbreak occurred in Maniema province earlier this year, consisting of two cases with onset of paralysis on 26 March and 18 April, with an additional isolate detected in a healthy individual with sample collection on 2 May.

Outbreak response continues to take place across the country, including use of monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) in line with internationally-agreed outbreak response protocols.

In December, immunization rounds aim to reach over 8 million children with polio vaccine.

Surveillance and immunization activities continue to be strengthened in neighbouring countries.

Read the latest polio update from the DRC to see information on surveillance and vaccination campaigns.

The Middle East

No new cases of cVDPV2 were reported this week. The most recent case (by date of onset) is 21 September 2017 from Boukamal district.

The total number of confirmed cVDPV2 cases remains 74.

Planning continues for the second phase of the outbreak response.

GPEI continues to assist the Syrian Ministry of Health in the planning process.

The second phase of the outbreak response will use mOPV2 and IPV in two additional immunization rounds through house-to-house and fixed vaccination centers.

Read the latest polio update from Syria to see information on cases, surveillance and vaccination campaigns.