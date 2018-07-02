Polio this week as of 26 June 2018
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 26 Jun 2018
- Featured on www.polioeradication.org: World leaders reaffirm commitment to polio eradication at G7 Summit.
- The Republic of Korea becomes the first donor to support polio outbreak response in the Horn of Africa. cVDPV outbreak in Papua New Guinea. For further information see the country section below.
- Summary of new cases this week: cVDPV case type 1 in Papua New Guinea, three cVDPV cases type 2 in DRC; in Somalia 1 cVDPV case combining type 2 and type 3 and, two cVDPV cases type 3. See country sections below for more details.