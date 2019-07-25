Polio this week as of 24 July 2019
UAE’s Recognizing Excellence Around Champions of Health (REACH) Awards to honour individuals working for disease elimination is open for nominations till 4 August 2019. REACH Awards will announce three unsung heroes in disease elimination at the UAE’s Reaching the Last Mile Forum, where the Global Polio Eradication Initiative will hold a pledging event to raise critical funding for the final push against polio. Do you know of an “unsung hero” of polio eradication? Nominate them here.
Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan — three WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria —two circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)-positive environmental samples; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — four cVDPV2 cases. See country sections below for more details.