25 Jul 2019

Polio this week as of 24 July 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (765.24 KB)

  • UAE’s Recognizing Excellence Around Champions of Health (REACH) Awards to honour individuals working for disease elimination is open for nominations till 4 August 2019. REACH Awards will announce three unsung heroes in disease elimination at the UAE’s Reaching the Last Mile Forum, where the Global Polio Eradication Initiative will hold a pledging event to raise critical funding for the final push against polio. Do you know of an “unsung hero” of polio eradication? Nominate them here.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Pakistan — three WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria —two circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)-positive environmental samples; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — four cVDPV2 cases. See country sections below for more details.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.