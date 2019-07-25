Polio this week as of 24 July 2019

UAE’s Recognizing Excellence Around Champions of Health (REACH) Awards to honour individuals working for disease elimination is open for nominations till 4 August 2019. REACH Awards will announce three unsung heroes in disease elimination at the UAE’s Reaching the Last Mile Forum, where the Global Polio Eradication Initiative will hold a pledging event to raise critical funding for the final push against polio. Do you know of an “unsung hero” of polio eradication? Nominate them here.