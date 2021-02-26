Polio this week as of 24 February 2021

As we head towards International Women's Day (marked on 8 March), GPEI honours two women who left a mark in polio eradication and in women's empowerment within the U.N.

On 15 February, polio eradication Gender Champion Arancha González Laya, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, visited the Notre Dame des Apôtres hospital in N'Djamena, Chad where she administered polio drops to two newborn children. Read more...

In a special interview, PolioNews (PN) talks to Holger Knaack (HK), President of Rotary International, about why it is more important than ever to support PolioPlus, Rotary's polio eradication program, and what lessons it can offer to the global pandemic response.