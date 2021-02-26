Afghanistan + 28 more
Polio this week as of 24 February 2021
Attachments
Polio this week as of 24 February 2021
As we head towards International Women's Day (marked on 8 March), GPEI honours two women who left a mark in polio eradication and in women's empowerment within the U.N.
On 15 February, polio eradication Gender Champion Arancha González Laya, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, visited the Notre Dame des Apôtres hospital in N'Djamena, Chad where she administered polio drops to two newborn children. Read more...
In a special interview, PolioNews (PN) talks to Holger Knaack (HK), President of Rotary International, about why it is more important than ever to support PolioPlus, Rotary's polio eradication program, and what lessons it can offer to the global pandemic response.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: six cVDPV2 cases
- Pakistan: one WPV1 and two cVDPV2 cases, six WPV1 and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Congo: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Egypt: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case
- Guinea: six cVDPV2 cases
- Mali: two cVDPV2 cases