24 May 2018

Polio this week as of 22 May 2018

from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 22 May 2018
  • New on www.polioeradication.org: Rotarians are at the heart of the fight to end polio, and in Pakistan, are reducing chance of virus spread through provision of clean drinking water.

  • This week, the World Health Assembly is meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, and will be presented with a Strategic Action Plan on Polio Transition (including the Post-Certification Strategy), a status report on polio eradication, and a proposed resolution on containment of polioviruses.

  • Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: Pakistan: Three new WPV1 positive environmental samples have been reported, Two in Sindh province, and one in Balochistan province. Nigeria: One new case of cVDPV2 has been reported, in Jigawa state. Somalia: One new cVDPV3 positive environmental sample has been reported, in Banadir province. Two new cVDPV2 positive environmental samples have been reported, also in Banadir province.

