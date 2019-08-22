22 Aug 2019

Polio this week as of 22 August 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 22 Aug 2019
preview


  • Nigeria marked three years since the last case of wild poliovirus (WPV) was detected within its borders. Because Nigeria is the last polio-endemic country in Africa, this milestone opens the door for the potential WPV-free certification of the entire WHO AFRO region after the Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) evaluation as early as mid-2020. While this is an important programmatic milestone, the region has not yet been certified polio-free and It will be critical for polio programme to maintain momentum. Read more.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case; Pakistan — one WPV1-positive environmental sample; Angola — one cVDPV2 case; Ghana — one cVDPVE2 case. See country sections below for more details.

