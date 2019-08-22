Polio this week as of 22 August 2019

Nigeria marked three years since the last case of wild poliovirus (WPV) was detected within its borders. Because Nigeria is the last polio-endemic country in Africa, this milestone opens the door for the potential WPV-free certification of the entire WHO AFRO region after the Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) evaluation as early as mid-2020. While this is an important programmatic milestone, the region has not yet been certified polio-free and It will be critical for polio programme to maintain momentum. Read more.