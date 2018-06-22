Polio this week as of 19 June 2018

Featured on www.polioeradication.org: Stopping polio at the border.

World leaders rearmed commitment to eradication at the G7 summit.

Advance notification of cVDPV1 in Papua New Guinea: Following identification last month of an AFP case from which VDPV type 1 had been isolated, genetic sequencing of two VDPV1s from two nonhousehold contacts of the AFP case, has now confirmed that VDPV1 is circulating and will be officially classified as a ‘circulating’ VDPV type 1 (cVDPV1). The National Department of Health (NDOH) is closely working with the GPEI partners in launching a comprehensive response. The cVDPV1 will be officially reported in next week’s data.

Advance notification of new cVDPV2 in DR Congo: Advance notification of a new cVDPV2 case was received this week from Ituri province, in the north-east of DR Congo, close to the border with Uganda. Initial investigations are ongoing, but early reports are that the child had onset of paralysis on 5 May 2018, and has a recent travel history with Haut Katanga. Genetic sequencing indicates the case is linked to the Haut Lomami/Tanganika/Haut Katanga outbreak. The case will be officially reported in next week’s data.

Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: Three wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) positive environmental samples reported from Pakistan, and two from Afghanistan. One circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) environmental sample from Somalia. See country sections below for further details.