Polio this week as of 18 December 2018
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Report
Published on 18 Dec 2018 — View Original
- Featured on www.polioeradication.org: interview with Jean- Marc Olivé, Chairman of the Technical Advisory Group, on what needs to be done to end polio in the Horn of Africa; Djibouti carried out a successful round of National Immunization Days (NIDs) since 2015 to avoid risk of polio virus importation.
- Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan – six WPV1-positive environmental samples; Pakistan – seven WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria – one cVDPV2 AFP case and three cVDPV2-positive environmental samples.