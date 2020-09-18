Polio this week as of 17 September 2020

The Polio Oversight Board held its second meeting of the year virtually to discuss the programme’s financial requirements for 2021, to receive an update on the recommendations of the GPEI Governance Review and to consider a proposal to develop a new polio programme strategy. Major GPEI donors were invited to join the call for the programme budget agenda items, where DFID delivered a joint statement on their behalf.

1. 2021 Programme and Budget Discussion between POB members

Michel Zaffran gave a brief overview of the GPEI Programme and Budget for 2021, focusing on options for reconciling programme requirements with the estimated level of available resources.

• As per POB’s approval dated January 2020, GPEI’s approved budget for 2021 is US$ 929 million.

The anticipated level of available resources is between US$ 800 - $900 million. However, the programme’s requirements for 2021 are estimated to be US$ 1.27 billion, which creates a significant cash gap.

• The increase of financial needs is mainly due to the continued circulation of WPV in the endemic countries, the increase of cVDPV outbreaks and the necessary procurement of vaccine, along with the impact of COVID-19 on polio epidemiology, impacted significantly by the pause in SIAs.

The POB was requested to approve the following directional priorities to reduce and re-orient the programme to achieve a budget level that aligns with available resources in 2021:

• Revise vaccine supply estimates by stepping back from ‘maximum insurance’ supply options.

• Overhaul Afghanistan and Pakistan budget and funding models to maximize savings whilst ensuring eradication. Ensure Governments indicate their contribution to overall requirements before committing GPEI contributions.

• Reduce financial support to Nigeria to concentrate on core functions, with limited SIA support and surge support as required.

• Reduce preventative campaigns in non-endemic countries and explore opportunities for integrated activities.

• Reduce GPEI human and financial footprint in lower-risk and non-endemic countries.

• Reduce HQ and RO budgets through revision of travel, meetings, contracts and exploring HR efficiencies—including through not filling vacant positions at HQ and RO.

• Re-orient to provide surge support in outbreak situations in lieu of having permanent polio staff posted in countries and move towards country co-financing to complement GPEI contributions.

In support of these directional priorities, the POB was requested to:

• Advocate for government ownership and accountability, specifically: o High-level advocacy in Pakistan and Afghanistan for support of new budget and funding model, with domestic financing supplemented by GPEI. o Reinforce messages of commitment to governments of outbreak countries to cofinance response and strengthen RI to reduce vulnerabilities.

• Develop a plan to implement the strategic shift whereby GPEI financing is more focused and targeted, in both activities and countries supported. The strategy should aim to build support and maintain partner commitment for approach and ensure additional resources are contributed by countries and other programmes in the context of broader integrated efforts.