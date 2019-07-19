Polio this week as of 17 July 2019
In Central African Republic, a series of previously-detected/reported VDPV2s have now been officially classified as ‘circulating’. Since initial detection of the viruses in May, the country had already operationally considered these viruses to represent an outbreak and implemented emergency outbreak response and declared the event to be a national public health emergency.
A cVDPV2 originating in Jigawa, Nigeria, continues to spread. Genetically-linked virus has been confirmed from an environmental sample in Ghana.
In Myanmar, a cVDPV1 has been reported and response measures are being implemented. Neighbouring countries have been informed of the confirmed cVDPV1, and surveillance for polioviruses is being strengthened across the region. Myanmar had previously successfully stopped a cVDPV2 outbreak in 2015.
Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case and one WPV1-positive environmental sample; Pakistan— four WPV1 cases and three WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria —three circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases, two cVDPV2-positive environmental samples, and one cVDPV2 isolated from a healthy contact; Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — five cVDPV2 cases; Central African Republic (CAR) — three cVDPV2 cases, one case classified cVDPV2 based on a positive contact, and ten cVDPV2 community/close contacts ; Angola — one cVDPV2 isolated from healthy child; Ghana — one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample linked to Jigawa/Nigeria outbreak; Myanmar — two cVDPV1 cases and two cVDPV1 positive contacts.