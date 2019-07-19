Polio this week as of 17 July 2019

In Central African Republic, a series of previously-detected/reported VDPV2s have now been officially classified as ‘circulating’. Since initial detection of the viruses in May, the country had already operationally considered these viruses to represent an outbreak and implemented emergency outbreak response and declared the event to be a national public health emergency.

A cVDPV2 originating in Jigawa, Nigeria, continues to spread. Genetically-linked virus has been confirmed from an environmental sample in Ghana.

In Myanmar, a cVDPV1 has been reported and response measures are being implemented. Neighbouring countries have been informed of the confirmed cVDPV1, and surveillance for polioviruses is being strengthened across the region. Myanmar had previously successfully stopped a cVDPV2 outbreak in 2015.